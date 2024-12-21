You are the most tribal President Kenya has ever had - KHRC slams RUTO over his latest Cabinet appointments

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has accused President William Ruto of promoting tribalism in the country.
This follows his latest Cabinet
appointments that did not reflect regional and gender balance.
In a statement, the lobby group
accused the Head of State of appointing and nominating too many cabinet
secretaries from one region.
The human rights movement noted
that by nominating William Kabogo, Lee Kinyanjui, and Ndiritu Muriithi, to various
government positions, Ruto contravened ethnic inclusivity, as the trio were all
from the Mt Kenya region.
“With the new CS nominations,
the Mt Kenya region is poised to dominate the cabinet. If the National Assembly
approves Kabogo, Kinyanjui, and Kagwe, they will join Justin Muturi, Rebecca
Miano, Alice Wahome, and Eric Muriithi in the cabinet,” KHRC stated.
“When the president, deputy
president, and attorney-general are included, eight cabinet members will be
from the Mt Kenya region, constituting 34.7 per cent of the cabinet," the
statement added.
The commission further took a
swipe at the president for allegedly promoting gender discrimination by failing
to consider women in his recent Cabinet appointments.
According to KHRC, only five of
the 20 cabinet secretaries were women, representing just 25 per cent, while the
entire cabinet had only six women out of 23 members.
Ruto was also accused of
undermining the people's sovereignty and the principles of democracy, and
further contravening diversity, equity, and inclusivity as mandated by the
Constitution.
Other appointments from the Mt. Kenya
region include Peter Kenneth and Mwangi Wa Iria.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments