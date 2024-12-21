You are the most tribal President Kenya has ever had - KHRC slams RUTO over his latest Cabinet appointments





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has accused President William Ruto of promoting tribalism in the country.

This follows his latest Cabinet appointments that did not reflect regional and gender balance.

In a statement, the lobby group accused the Head of State of appointing and nominating too many cabinet secretaries from one region.

The human rights movement noted that by nominating William Kabogo, Lee Kinyanjui, and Ndiritu Muriithi, to various government positions, Ruto contravened ethnic inclusivity, as the trio were all from the Mt Kenya region.

“With the new CS nominations, the Mt Kenya region is poised to dominate the cabinet. If the National Assembly approves Kabogo, Kinyanjui, and Kagwe, they will join Justin Muturi, Rebecca Miano, Alice Wahome, and Eric Muriithi in the cabinet,” KHRC stated.

“When the president, deputy president, and attorney-general are included, eight cabinet members will be from the Mt Kenya region, constituting 34.7 per cent of the cabinet," the statement added.

The commission further took a swipe at the president for allegedly promoting gender discrimination by failing to consider women in his recent Cabinet appointments.

According to KHRC, only five of the 20 cabinet secretaries were women, representing just 25 per cent, while the entire cabinet had only six women out of 23 members.

Ruto was also accused of undermining the people's sovereignty and the principles of democracy, and further contravening diversity, equity, and inclusivity as mandated by the Constitution.

Other appointments from the Mt. Kenya region include Peter Kenneth and Mwangi Wa Iria.

