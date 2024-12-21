RUTO has transformed Kenya’s economy as Mombasa Port records a 300% surge in transshipment traffic

Sunday, December 22, 2024 – Kenya’s economy is booming thanks to President William Ruto’s magic.
The number of vessels docking at
the Mombasa Port has recorded an increase, with Kenya Airports Authority (KPA)
announcing a 300% increase in transshipment traffic.
According to KPA, the increase
in the number of vessels docking at the facility follows increased
intervention to boost economic activities by the government.
Additionally, the increase in
the number of vessels docking at the facility has been boosted by the onset of
the festive season, coupled with the cashew nuts exporting season in the
neighbouring Port of Mtwara in Tanzania.
''The Port of Mombasa has
witnessed a rise in vessel arrivals attributed to shipping lines
increasing the number of vessels calling the Port and higher volumes of
transhipment cargo,'' KPA stated.
''Furthermore, the onset of the
festive season in the region coupled with the cashew nuts exporting season in
the neighbouring Port of Mtwara has seen the port recording an upsurge in cargo
traffic with the additional vessel calls meeting the ensuing demand,'' it
added.
Further, KPA attributed the
increase in the number of vessels docking at the facility to the major shipping
lines adding six feeder vessels to link regional ports with global shipping
networks.
The number of shipping vessels
arriving at the port is expected to increase even more within the next 14 days.
At the same time, a leading
shipping line that operates services to and from the Port of Mombasa has
increased their calls up to 20 vessels per month to serve their increasing
transshipment cargo volumes using the Port as a hub to serve ports in the East
African coast and the Indian Ocean Islands.
To meet the growing number
of ships docking at the port, KPA Managing Director Captain William Ruto,
indicated that the Authority has established various measures including
rearranging its operations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments