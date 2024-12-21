MARTHA KARUA now reveals how RAILA betrayed her and the Gen Zs to form the broad-based Gov't with RUTO.





Sunday, December 22, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has taken a swipe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for betraying her following his controversial decision to join President William Ruto's administration.

Speaking during an interview, the former Azimio principal accused Odinga of hijacking the Gen Z protests to advance his political agenda.

According to Karua, Raila was expected to stand with the youthful protesters but instead chose to support the government which was abducting and killing them.

“When we become Opposition leaders, we owe a certain duty to Kenyans, whether or not, we are in the Gen Z moments, the Gen Zs who did the work and died for this country," Karua stated.

"As leaders, we must protect and stand with the people. So it's not only the Gen Zs, I also personally felt betrayed,” the NARC-Kenya party leader added.

While confirming her party’s exit from the Azimio coalition, Karua explained that some of the Opposition leaders within the coalition had become the mouthpiece of Ruto’s government.

In particular, Karua hit out at Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed and Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho for siding with the government despite previously being in opposition.

“That is why there is no way we can be in a coalition that no longer serves the purpose of the people. We need to defend the people, we need to call the Ruto regime to account and you cannot do that with one leg in and another one out,” Karua stated.

Addressing her fallout with Odinga, Karua advised the former Azimio leader to consider formalizing his agreement with Ruto.

