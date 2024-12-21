MARTHA KARUA now reveals how RAILA betrayed her and the Gen Zs to form the broad-based Gov't with RUTO.

Sunday, December 22, 2024 - NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has taken a swipe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for betraying her following his controversial decision to join President William Ruto's administration.
Speaking during an interview,
the former Azimio principal accused Odinga of hijacking the Gen Z protests to
advance his political agenda.
According to Karua, Raila was
expected to stand with the youthful protesters but instead chose to support the
government which was abducting and killing them.
“When we become Opposition
leaders, we owe a certain duty to Kenyans, whether or not, we are in the Gen Z
moments, the Gen Zs who did the work and died for this country," Karua stated.
"As leaders, we must
protect and stand with the people. So it's not only the Gen Zs, I also
personally felt betrayed,” the NARC-Kenya party leader added.
While confirming her party’s
exit from the Azimio coalition, Karua explained that some of the Opposition
leaders within the coalition had become the mouthpiece of Ruto’s government.
In particular, Karua hit out at
Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed and Mining Cabinet Secretary
Hassan Joho for siding with the government despite previously being in
opposition.
“That is why there is no way we
can be in a coalition that no longer serves the purpose of the people. We need
to defend the people, we need to call the Ruto regime to account and you cannot
do that with one leg in and another one out,” Karua stated.
Addressing her fallout with
Odinga, Karua advised the former Azimio leader to consider formalizing his
agreement with Ruto.
