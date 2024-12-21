ou are either with Kenyans or with RUTO – KALONZO now dares RAILA to declare his stand at the beginning of 2025





Saturday, December 21, 2024 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is now under pressure to decide whether he is with Kenyans or with the 'oppressor'

In a statement, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called on Raila to clarify whether his party is aligned with the government or the opposition.

He challenged Baba to ensure the orange party takes a definitive stand before the start of the New Year, 2025.

"We also want ODM to tell us before the New Year 2025: Are you in the opposition or in government? You have to have a clear stand," Kalonzo remarked.

The former vice president's remarks come after some members of the ODM party previously joined President William Ruto's government.

In October, Raila maintained that ODM had not joined the government, affirming that the party was firmly in the opposition.

The ODM leader claimed that the party only allowed some of its members to join the government and that the party did not have any signed agreement with the government.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister, who is now eyeing the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson seat, has received immense support from the government ahead of the elections in February 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST