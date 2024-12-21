Whistleblower NELSON AMENYA reveals the source of the scandalous ADANI-JKIA deal documents – Look!





Saturday, December 21, 2024 – Adani whistleblower Nelson Amenya has narrated how he blew open the Sh338 billion Adani scandal that had the country talking for months.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Africa, Amenya disclosed that he received documents about the multi-billion deal from credible sources within government departments.

The 30-year-old who currently studies in France narrated that at first, he failed to recognise the impact the deal would have on Kenyans but after a thorough scrutiny of the documents, he learnt the ripple effects of the privately initiated agreement.

“The first feeling I had when I was passed the documents was that it was just another government deal. I did not understand the magnitude or the seriousness of it," Amenya told BBC journalists.

"The people who were giving me these documents were from very legitimate departments of government and it was going to hurt the Kenyan economy," he added.

The whistleblower explained that the deal would have been unfair to Kenyans as it would have consumed much of taxpayers’ money without substantial returns.

Amenya revealed that the deal would further force Kenya to spend even more money if the Indian conglomerate failed to recoup its investments in the country.

"This was a great breach of trust of the people by the leadership of the president, the Kenya Airports Authority, and the minister, they all betrayed the people," Amenya said.

According to him, aside from the unusual terms and lack of transparency in the deal, another cause for concern was the blatant disregard for the law in the implementation of the agreement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST