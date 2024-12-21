Comrades celebrate as High Court renders RUTO’s new university funding model illegal and unconstitutional – Look!





Saturday, December 21, 2024 – It is a sigh of relief for comrades after the High Court declared President William Ruto’s new university funding model as illegal and unconstitutional.

In his ruling, Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the fund introduced in May last year is unlawful due to its lack of legal foundation, discriminatory nature, and failure to involve public participation.

"It should have been subjected to the public so that the public comments before its implementation," Justice Mwita noted.

According to the judge, the changes that are the flagship of President William Ruto did not adhere to the necessary legal provisions when creating the model.

As a result, Mwita directed Ruto’s government not to implement the new university funding model.

Mwita made the directions in the case filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) last year.

The Higher Education Funding Model according to the government was intended to address financial challenges in public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The model shifts from the previous Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) system, which provided block funding to institutions, to a student-centered approach that allocates financial support based on individual student needs.

In its court filing, KHRC asserted that the model was unconstitutional since it failed to cater to needy students.

The petitioners mentioned that the new model created confusion in selecting TVET courses as students face delays due to a lack of clear instructions from KUCCPS.

Judge Mwita condemned the government's move to shift the responsibility to parents, saying that it's the government's responsibility to fund public universities.

The implementation of the funding model caused university students to protest, with most of them rejecting it. The model has led to some students missing spots in university due to lack of funding.

