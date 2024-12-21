Comrades celebrate as High Court renders RUTO’s new university funding model illegal and unconstitutional – Look!

Saturday, December 21, 2024 – It is a sigh of relief for comrades after the High Court declared President William Ruto’s new university funding model as illegal and unconstitutional.
In his ruling, Justice Chacha
Mwita ruled that the fund introduced in May last year is unlawful due to its
lack of legal foundation, discriminatory nature, and failure to involve public
participation.
"It should have been
subjected to the public so that the public comments before its implementation,"
Justice Mwita noted.
According to the judge, the
changes that are the flagship of President William Ruto did not adhere to the
necessary legal provisions when creating the model.
As a result, Mwita directed
Ruto’s government not to implement the new university funding model.
Mwita made the directions in the
case filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) last year.
The Higher Education Funding
Model according to the government was intended to address financial
challenges in public universities and Technical and Vocational Education and
Training (TVET) institutions.
The model shifts from the
previous Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) system, which provided block funding to
institutions, to a student-centered approach that allocates financial support
based on individual student needs.
In its court filing, KHRC
asserted that the model was unconstitutional since it failed to cater to needy
students.
The petitioners mentioned that
the new model created confusion in selecting TVET courses as students face
delays due to a lack of clear instructions from KUCCPS.
Judge Mwita condemned the
government's move to shift the responsibility to parents, saying that it's the
government's responsibility to fund public universities.
The implementation of the
funding model caused university students to protest, with most of them
rejecting it. The model has led to some students missing spots in university due to lack of funding.
