UHURU throws RUTO under the bus after their meeting yesterday as he issues a parallel statement – Look!





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a clarification on the particulars of the meeting with President William Ruto yesterday.

This is after Ruto failed to capture the real agenda of the meeting in his statement.

In Ruto's official statement, he highlighted Uhuru's 'statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of power', among other issues.

Notably, Ruto's official statement detailing the meeting focused on the broader Kenya Kwanza regime and centred around key areas of his government which he was on the same page with Uhuru.

However, Uhuru issued a parallel statement yesterday evening, detailing some of the issues he presented to Ruto but the president failed to disclose.

Here are four other issues Uhuru tackled head-on which Ruto did not directly highlight in his statement.

Animosity within political ranks: In his statement, Uhuru revealed he had discussions with Ruto regarding ' harassment of individuals perceived to be in opposition or hostile to the government'. Although Ruto's brief touched on this, it did not delve into the particulars as explained by Uhuru.

Taxation: As per Uhuru's statement, the former Head of State also brought forth the daunting issue of taxation which has consistently been brought up by ordinary Kenyans, and possible solutions.

Need for a vibrant opposition: Uhuru, in his statement, further highlighted the need for a vibrant opposition, which he believes is key in keeping the current regime in check.

Transparency and accountability: Finally, the former President challenged Ruto to be transparent to Kenyans, saying, "In a democracy sector, practitioners need to be consulted continuously and sustainably because they usually have solutions themselves."

Finally, Uhuru, in his statement also subtly issued a plea to Ruto to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST