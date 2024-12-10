UHURU throws RUTO under the bus after their meeting yesterday as he issues a parallel statement – Look!

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a clarification on the particulars of the meeting with President William Ruto yesterday.
This is after Ruto failed to
capture the real agenda of the meeting in his statement.
In Ruto's official statement, he
highlighted Uhuru's 'statesmanship in overseeing the peaceful transfer of
power', among other issues.
Notably, Ruto's official
statement detailing the meeting focused on the broader Kenya Kwanza regime and
centred around key areas of his government which he was on the same page with
Uhuru.
However, Uhuru issued a parallel
statement yesterday evening, detailing some of the issues he presented to Ruto
but the president failed to disclose.
Here are four other issues Uhuru
tackled head-on which Ruto did not directly highlight in his statement.
Animosity within political
ranks: In his statement, Uhuru revealed
he had discussions with Ruto regarding ' harassment of individuals perceived to
be in opposition or hostile to the government'. Although Ruto's brief touched
on this, it did not delve into the particulars as explained by Uhuru.
Taxation: As per Uhuru's statement, the former Head of State
also brought forth the daunting issue of taxation which has consistently been
brought up by ordinary Kenyans, and possible solutions.
Need for a vibrant opposition: Uhuru, in his statement, further highlighted the need
for a vibrant opposition, which he believes is key in keeping the current
regime in check.
Transparency and
accountability: Finally, the former
President challenged Ruto to be transparent to Kenyans, saying, "In a
democracy sector, practitioners need to be consulted continuously and
sustainably because they usually have solutions themselves."
Finally, Uhuru, in his statement
also subtly issued a plea to Ruto to tackle the issue of insecurity in the
country.
