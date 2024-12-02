Woman who resigned from her bank job to raise kids reveals statement her husband made that made her vow to make money and leave him







Monday, December 02, 2024 - A woman who left her husband after over 20 years of marriage has revealed a statement he made in the early years of their marriage that made her vow to leave him some day.

She narrated how she left her bank job to raise kids when they got married.

However, one day, when her first child was 1 year and 8 months old and her second child was just 2 months old, she arranged the house, settled the kids, and took a nap only to wake up to see that her husband was busy playing games on his computer, leaving their first child to make a mess in the house.

She explained that when she confronted her husband for not looking after their child, he reminded her that she is jobless and he is the one feeding her.

She said she was hurt because she was working when they met and only quit to take care of her family.

She added that she told him on that day that she will work to be financially independent and will leave him eventually.

She soon became financially independent but stayed until her children were adults and she left her husband as promised.