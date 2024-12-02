New Belgium law gives labour rights to S£X workers, allowing them to have pensions and paid maternity leave

Monday, December 02, 2024 - S£x workers in Belgium can now have job contracts that allows them to be entitled to health insurance, pensions, sick leave, and maternity leave.
Belgium is the first country in the world to pass a law to
give labour rights to s£x workers.
The move follows the country’s 2022 decision to
decriminalize s£x work.
Under the new regulations, s£x workers will have access to
health insurance, paid leave, maternity benefits, unemployment support and
pensions. The legislation also establishes rules on working hours, pay and
safety measures, addressing a long-standing gap in legal protections for those
in the industry.
“This is an incredible step forward,” said Isabelle
Jaramillo, coordinator of Espace P, an advocacy group involved in drafting the
legislation. “It means their profession can finally be recognized as legitimate
by the Belgian state.”
“From the employer’s perspective, this will also be a
revolution. They’ll have to apply for a state authorization to hire s£x
workers,” Jaramillo said.
“Under the previous legislation, hiring someone for s£x work
automatically made you a pimp, even if the arrangement was consensual,” said
Jaramillo. “Now, They’ll have to apply for state authorization to hire
employees.”
Employers must now obtain authorization, adhere to strict
safety protocols, and meet background requirements, including no prior
convictions for s£xual assault or human trafficking. They must provide
clean linens, condoms, and hygiene products, and install emergency buttons in
workspaces.
Independent s£x work remains permitted, but unregulated
third-party hiring or violations of the legal framework will be prosecuted.
Critics argue the law cannot fully address the stigma and
risks tied to the trade, especially for undocumented s£x workers.
“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Jaramillo,
emphasizing the need for better police and judicial training to protect
marginalized workers.
While countries such as Germany and
the Netherlands have legalized s£x work, none have implemented labor
protections as comprehensive as Belgium’s.
0 Comments