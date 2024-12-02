Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of her husband







Monday, December 02, 2024 - A 44-year-old South African woman, Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the m8rder of her husband, Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela.

She was sentenced on Friday, November 29, 2024, by Durban High Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said.

Zwelakhe Ntombela, an officer, who was stationed at Durban Metro Police, was shot and killed on May 3, 2023, while arriving home in Umlazi, Hawks KZN spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

A case of murder was reported to the Umlazi police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for intensive investigation.

"During investigation it was discovered that his private and service firearms were stolen by his wife before the shooting incident," Mhlongo said.

“In July last year, Mzo Btombela, 28, was arrested by the Hawks members working with National intervention Unit at Msinga area where he was hiding and Captain Ntombela’s firearms were recovered at Mzo’s homestead in KwaMaphumulo.”

Mhlongo said Mzo Ntombela's arrest led to the arrest of his accomplices, Nongcebo, Khulani Cele and Sithembiso Khumalo.

Faith Ntombela, an uMlazi court employee, was assisted by her co-accused, primary school principal Sithembiso Khumalo, 53, in finding a hitman to kill her husband.

Mzo Ntombela appeared in court and he pleaded guilty, before he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder.

"On Friday Nongcebo was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years imprisonment for theft of firearms and two years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice. Her sentence will run concurrently. Cele and Khumalo will continue with the trial in April 2025," Ntombela said.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the sentence.