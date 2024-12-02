DAVIDO applauds Belgium for law that entitles S£X workers to pension and leave

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Davido has gone to X to hail Belgium for new law that upholds the labour rights as s£× workers like every other profession.
Belgium became the first country in the world to pass the
new law that protects s£× workers and makes sure they are entitled to maternity
leave, sick days, pensions, health insurance, formal employment contract,
safety protections and more.
Reacting, Davido wrote: "Groundbreaking move by
*Belgium flag*"
Davido's bio on X, formerly Twitter, also now includes a flag of Belgium.
0 Comments