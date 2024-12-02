DAVIDO applauds Belgium for law that entitles S£X workers to pension and leave







Davido has gone to X to hail Belgium for new law that upholds the labour rights as s£× workers like every other profession.

Belgium became the first country in the world to pass the new law that protects s£× workers and makes sure they are entitled to maternity leave, sick days, pensions, health insurance, formal employment contract, safety protections and more.

Reacting, Davido wrote: "Groundbreaking move by *Belgium flag*"

Davido's bio on X, formerly Twitter, also now includes a flag of Belgium.