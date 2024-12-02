DIDDY sued by woman who claimed he dangled her off the balcony







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new lawsuit alleging sexual battery and false imprisonment, with accusations that he dangled a woman over the edge of a 17-story balcony.

The lawsuit, filed by Bryana “Bana” Bongolan in Los Angeles Superior Court, includes claims that the incident occurred in September 2016 at the apartment of Diddy's then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

According to court documents, Bongolan alleges that Diddy visited Cassie's apartment late at night while she was staying there. She claims he began groping her without consent, and when she resisted, he allegedly held her over the balcony railing. Bongolan says she was eventually pulled back to safety but claims Diddy then slammed her into patio furniture, including a table. Bongolan is seeking $10 million in damages.

In response, Diddy's legal team has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless." In a statement, his representatives said, "Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless. He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

This lawsuit comes as Diddy remains in custody at MDC Brooklyn, following the denial of his fourth bail request earlier this week. The court ruled that releasing him would pose a potential risk to community safety. Diddy's trial is scheduled for May next year.