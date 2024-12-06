WINNIE ODINGA visits UDA Nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA and her newborn child - Aging former Ghanaian President JOHN KUFUOR is reportedly the father of the child (PHOTO).





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Raila Odinga’s daughter and Nominated EALA MP Winnie Odinga visited Senator Gloria Orwoba and her newborn child, a week after she gave birth.

Gloria shared the photo on her Facebook page and wrote, “Wapi wale online DCI wanashinda wakiulizia baba ya mtoto (where are those nosy people who keep on asking about the father of my child?

"Otherwise, Winnie Odinga ameleta salamu na diapers,”

It is alleged that former Ghanaian President John Kufuor is the father of her child.

See photo.





