It was God who made me President! - RUTO blasts a section of Kenyans claiming that they made him President in 2022





Friday, December 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has indirectly attacked Members of the Kikuyu community who have been claiming that they made him President in 2022.

The Kikuyus have fallen out with President William Ruto, reminding him that they played a significant role in his rise to the presidency.

In fact, 47 percent of the votes that propelled Ruto to the 'House on the Hill' came from the larger Mount Kenya.

However, speaking on Friday, President Ruto asserted that he was made President by God, not by people.

“I must admit that it is an opportunity that God has given me to be here. I am clear in my mind that I am not here by accident or chance. I am here because God has determined I should be here,” Ruto said.

The President speaks even as Kenyans on X (KOX) and clergymen continue to call him out over lies and fake promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST