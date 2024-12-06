Kenyan man records his wife of 14 years coming home totally drunk in the middle of the night - Some married men are suffering out here (VIDEO).





Friday, December 6, 2024 - A married woman was recorded by her husband coming home in the middle of the night while drunk.

She had taken her daughter out earlier in the day and hailed a cab to ferry her home, before going for a drinking spree with friends.

In the video, the man is seen recording his wife as she staggers to the house after parking her car.

She was not aware that her husband was already home.

“Kujeni muone mum ndio anafika nyumbani,’’ the man is heard saying in the video as the kids welcome their drunk mother.

Watch the video.

Kenyan man records his wife of 14 years coming home totally drunk in the middle of the night pic.twitter.com/afMC5Mn29J — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 6, 2024

