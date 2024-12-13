Why Senator CHERARGEI has called on President RUTO to fire Sports CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - A vocal Kalenjin senator has called on President William Ruto to dismiss Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, citing his lack of impact and progress in the ministry.

Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei and Murkomen don't see eye to eye and the former accuses the latter of corruption and incompetence in every portfolio he has held.

Their differences were loud when Murkomen served in the Roads and Transport Ministry.

In an interview with NTV, the senator suggested that it was a bad idea for Ruto to recall Murkomen to the Cabinet after firing him alongside others in July this year.

"I want to thank the president for previously firing him. He should not be serving in the Cabinet now.

"He was booed and chased in Eldoret because there is no job he does at the Ministry of Sports," said Cherargei.

Last week, Murkomen was heckled badly in Eldoret when he attempted to infiltrate a Gen Z function at the heart of the town.

