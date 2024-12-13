PHOTOs of NOBERT MULWO, the 25-year-old man who faked his own abduction and demanded Sh 100,000 ransom from his sister after losing all his money to betting - He was busted in a lodging.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Twenty-five-year-old Nobert Mulwo faked his own abduction, inflicted cuts on his body, and demanded Sh100,000 (ransom) from his sister for his 'release.

He was smoked out by detectives on Friday morning in Kitengela.

Acting on a report made at Kajiado Police Station last night indicating that Mulwo had been shoved in a Toyota Probox by two men who pretended to offer him a lift, DCI Crime Research and the Operations directorate moved swiftly in pursuit, tracing the alleged victim at Mutuku Lodgings in Kitengela.

Upon rescue and brief interrogation, detectives uncovered that the kidnapping was an extortion scheme orchestrated by the 'victim' and his accomplice only identified as Ndolo, after he (Mulwo) lost his entire November salary to betting.

Recovered were Sh10, 100 in cash, and the handset he was using to communicate with the family.

Also taken as exhibits were a scalpel blade and bandages he was using on the self-inflicted wound to create the impression that his kidnappers were ruthless and meant business.

