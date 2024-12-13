Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO speaks on arresting the Kenyan behind President RUTO’s Silhouette Cartoons.





Friday, December 13, 2024 - Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has stated that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government is not interested in arresting the Kenyan behind silhouette cartoons of President William Ruto and other senior government officers.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Omollo revealed that the government had no intention to locate and or charge the person behind the cartoons.

Instead, the PS revealed that the person was using his creative power but only in a negative way.

According to Omollo, the government would rather help the individual to advance his creativity and probably use it to make a meaningful income.

"The level of creativity of Kenyans is quite amazing and interesting. It demonstrates what is possible with technology. They can even look for ways to monetize it in a manner that is not ridiculous," Omollo stated.

Omollo was responding to a question raised by one of the viewers of the show who inquired about the humorous cartoonists.

Kenyans on social media have been, in recent weeks, treated to silhouette humour where the maker creates the art mimicking high-profile leaders in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST