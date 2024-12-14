Why NADIA MUKAMI has cancelled her much-anticipated show in Amsterdam





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has canceled her much-anticipated Amsterdam show that was initially set for Friday, December 13, 2024.

She made the announcement via Instagram Stories, citing irreconcilable logistical issues with the event’s management.

Nadia revealed that the challenges stemmed from mismanagement and unmet logistical obligations by the show’s organizers.

Efforts to resolve the issues proved unsuccessful, leading to the difficult decision to cancel the event.

“The unfortunate decision was made after extensive efforts to resolve issues with the show’s management who had failed to fulfill their logistical responsibilities necessary to ensure the safety of the event,” Nadia stated.

She emphasized that her decision to cancel was to uphold her integrity and protect her fans, as ensuring a safe and well-organized experience remained her priority.

Nadia expressed heartfelt regret to her supporters, acknowledging their excitement and effort in preparing for the show.

The management also extended apologies to fans who had purchased tickets, emphasizing that canceling a performance is never taken lightly.

“We are truly heartbroken by the outcome… Nadia Mukami has a deep connection with her supporters, and canceling a show is never a decision we take lightly,” the statement read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.