Inside a multi-million gold scam targeting a foreign businessman which was masterminded by 3 Kenyan women and a man (PHOTOs).





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Four suspected gold scammers arrested on Wednesday, December 11 have today been arraigned at Milimani Law Courts charged with several counts of Conspiracy to defraud and Forgery.

The four are implicated in a USD 100,000 scam.

In the case investigated by the DCI Operation Support Unit, Susan Wanjeri Kogi, Elvis Muga Ouma, Nazlin Karim Rahimbux, and Hubbard Kanyago Ndong'o are accused of conspiring to defraud a Niger businessman of the said amount, while purporting to be Customs officials based in the Capital.

In the broader scheme that crosses borders to the country of Mali, the victim whose company is based in Dubai reported to have lost over USD 5,000,000 between February 2024 and December, which was meant for the purchase, clearance, and transportation of 100kg of gold to Dubai from Mali.

But as is their norm (and having received the hefty sum), the fraudsters introduced allegations of the gold consignment being confiscated by Customs officers in Nairobi while on transit to Dubai.

What followed was the scammers in Mali giving a through pass to their Kenyan accomplices who sent an invoice from DARDESSA Logistics Limited - an alleged Kenyan company (agent) that was allegedly holding the said consignment.

The complainant was instructed to send USD 100,000 which he did, thereafter receiving a confirmation of receipt from Susan Wanjeri.

He later travelled to Kenya where he met the fake agents, who made several attempts to obtain more dollars from him. He got suspicious and reported the fraud.

Launching an intelligence-led operation, detectives ambushed the accused persons at various parts of the Capital and took them to custody.

Upon arraignment at court no. 5 today, the four pleaded not guilty and were granted Sh 500,000 bond with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh 200,000. The case will be mentioned on Jan 21, 2025.

Businesspersons are reminded to be wary of rings of organized fraudsters who sit in opulence, grabbing every slight opportunity to gain from the toil and sweat of genuine traders.

