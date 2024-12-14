WILLY PAUL’s manager LIZ JACKSON says she can’t date a man who can’t send her Ksh 500,000 urgently and trashes men who earn Ksh 80,000 per month.





Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Renowned digital creator and Willy Paul’s manager Liz Jackson has sparked online conversations with her candid views on dating and finances, emphasizing her preference for men who are financially capable.

Speaking during an interview with Mungai Eve, Liz explained that her lifestyle and business needs demand a partner who can meet her financial expectations.

Liz expressed that dating someone in a different financial bracket often leads to unnecessary stress.

“Watu wadate watu wanawezana na wao. Saa hii stress yangu ni ya pesa kubwa. I need stock kama ya Ksh500,000 kutoa stock yangu Mombasa, so we ukikuja na salary yako ya Ksh80,000 tutasaidiana aje?” (People should date those they can match with. Right now, my stress is about big money like Ksh500,000 to get my stock from Mombasa. If you come with your Ksh80,000 salary, how will we help each other?).

She further argued that a man who cannot send her Ksh500,000 urgently is not the right fit for her.

Liz shared that she recently spent Ksh1 million on items such as a MacBook, an iPhone, shopping, and a ticket, adding that her needs are beyond what an average income can accommodate.

Liz also explained that her stance stems from fairness, saying she would not want to stress a man who earns less than her.

“If you’re earning Ksh150,000 and I earn more, I would not want to stress you.”

According to her, this position is not about pride but reflects the growth of her brand and lifestyle over six years of hard work in the digital space.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.