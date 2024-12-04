Why Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR feels Kenyans dodged a bullet by electing RUTO president instead of RAILA ODINGA.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has stated that Kenyans are fortunate to have elected William Ruto as their fifth President in the 2022 election.

In the hotly contested election, Ruto defeated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, who vied under the Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Kipkorir claimed on X that Kenya was fortunate to elect Ruto, describing Raila Odinga's 2022 defeat as a blessing for the country.

He cautioned ODM leaders in government that their sycophantic behavior would ultimately lead to their downfall, citing historical precedents as evidence.

Kipkorir warned that political hirelings who ignore citizens' views ultimately face abandonment by their masters, leaving them in "tears."

"Sheer arrogance, hubris & sycophancy of ODM Ministers & MPs against perceived enemies of the Broad-Based Government is proof that in electing William Ruto, Kenya dodged a bullet," Kipkorir wrote.

