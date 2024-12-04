Has NIS warned RUTO of a plot to cause chaos in the country this December? – See what he has ordered the MILITARY to do





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly received intelligence about plans by some Kenyans to destabilize the government during the festive season that began on December 1.

In response, the President has ordered the military to take charge of security nationwide and directed all police officers on leave to resume duty immediately.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo announced on Wednesday that Lang'ata Military Barracks will serve as the headquarters for security operations ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“Government to establish security centres across the country with Langata Barracks being the hub where all security operations will be coordinated during festive seasons,” Omollo said.

The president and National Intelligence Service (NIS) are aware that some goons are planning to cause mayhem during this festive season, particularly in Mt Kenya region and Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST