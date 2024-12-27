Why couples should date for at least 10 years before considering marriage - WIZ KHALIFA







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Renowned American rapper, Wiz Khalifa shared his perspective on relationships and marriage during a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He opined that couples should date for at least 10 years before considering marriage.

He said this will allow them to better understand each other, their families, and the realities of living together.

He said: “People should date for 10 years before getting married because that’s long enough to know the person, their family, and who you’re going to deal with when you move in together.”

Regarding the decision to cohabitate before or after marriage, Wiz acknowledged that each situation is unique and depends on individual circumstances.

“It depends on the situation and the circumstances. Some people move in right away and still need time to figure it out,” he said.

He noted that living together can reveal another side of a person’s personality, and that couples may require time to adapt to shared living arrangements, regardless of when they choose to do so.

“If you don’t move in right away, you’ll learn that there’s one version of the person when you’re not sharing things and a different version when you are”, he said.

