"People who die alone are men" Funeral Director shares experience







Friday, December 27, 2024

She took to X to disclose this after an X user said many women will die alone.

However, the funeral director said even single women rarely die alone because they mostly build communities that stay with them till the end.

She wrote: "Hi, Funeral Director here.

"The people who die alone are men. Women have a community, men rarely do.

We have to search far and wide for someone to claim their bodies, in many cases, we bury them curtesy of the state and the only people who are at the funeral is me and a driver.

"In other cases, we may find some estranged family members. When we tell them the reason for our call, they let us know that XYZ was a terrible man and they want nothing to do with his body nor funeral arrangements."