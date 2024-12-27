If your children's father is playing dead, then act like he is dead - LADY advises single mothers to collect food items, money and gifts given to widows







Friday, December 27, 2024 - A lady called Chukwudi Mmesoma has advised single mothers who are struggling financially with no support from their children's fathers, to go out and collect food, money and gifts being distributed to widows during the festive period.

"This may not go well with some of you, but it is how I feel. This is Christmas season, and it is a season where different people give food, money, gifts and a lot of things to people who don’t have especially the widows and needy," she wrote in a Facebook post on December 26.

If as a single mother, you know that deep down you don’t have anything to eat or what to give your children, and you have a deadbeat father to your children, please go out and collect those things that are given to widows.

"You are more like a widow. In fact I see every single mother with a dead beat father as a widow. So why do you have to stay and watch your children starve, when you can participate in these things and get food/ money?

The person who should be taking responsibilities for his children is playing Dead, so why are you looking at what people and society will say?

If he is playing Dead, then you should act like he is Dead too.

As usual, you people can wail, but it is what it is.