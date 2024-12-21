Don’t look for me if you don’t have the numbers – GACHAGUA gives KALONZO conditions to support him in 2027





Saturday, December 21, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again hinted at teaming up with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027.

In a statement, Gachagua challenged the Wiper party leader to double the votes in the Ukambani voting bloc to qualify for the support of the Mount Kenya region.

The former deputy president urged Kalonzo to spearhead voter registration in the Ukambani region to enable their anticipated coalition to win the 2027 presidential election.

“Leadership and politics is about numbers. You need to register as voters. I want to challenge you to know if you want us to be together in government, you have to register all your youth to vote.”

“Do not wait until the last minute. Register enough votes. We have done the maths, for you to win the presidency, you must get fifty plus one.”

“You, the people of Ukambani, must now increase your votes in Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta and other areas to between 3.5 to 4 million,'' Gachagua said.

According to Gachagua, the Mt. Kenya region will deliver 10 million votes, which he said will be enough to form the next government.

"Once you get to that number, look for me; in our region, we want to have 10 million; you must get to four million, and if you want us to form the government together, you must ensure that the young people register as voters," he added.

