Whistleblower JUSTIN SIOCHA narrates how he was abducted by rogue DCI officers after exposing how Kisii Woman Rep DORICE DONYA embezzled Ksh 19.7 million.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Whistleblower Justin Siocha who exposed the alleged embezzlement of Ksh 19.7 million in NGAAF funds by Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya has spoken out after his abduction and detention last week.

In a detailed statement, he narrated how he was arrested at his home on Thursday morning by a team of officers reportedly led by Kisii CCIO Catherine Njue.



According to Siocha, his house was ransacked, his communication devices were confiscated, and he was coerced into recording a statement at the Kisii DCI office.



He was then detained at Kisii Central Police Station, denied the right to communicate with his family or legal counsel, and claims he was treated as though he were a high-profile fugitive.



Upon arrival, Siocha claims he faced repetitive interrogation about a Facebook page allegedly used to criticize Donya.



When he denied any control over the page, he was reportedly subjected to further pressure, including verbal abuse from the Woman Representative herself.



Siocha alleges he was detained over the weekend under vague circumstances and was released on a free bond on Monday without any court appearance or clear charges.



He believes the case was a diversionary tactic to intimidate whistleblowers and silence critics of the alleged NGAAF funds misuse.



Siocha also revealed that Donya has allegedly submitted a list of 30 individuals, including MP Anthony Kibagendi, whom she wants the DCI to target.



He has vowed to continue exposing corruption, calling for accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.



"Good Morning. Thanks for standing with me. I, Justin Siocha, was arrested on Thursday morning at 7 am from my house and forced to record a statement at the Kisii DCI office by one CCIO Catherine Njue, a woman who operates on instructions from politicians (Donya, Osoro).

Then, at 11 am, I was thrown into the cells at Kisii Central Police Station without being told what my crimes were.

They denied me a chance to even communicate with my family or counsel since they had confiscated my phones from my house when they turned it upside down, looking for all communication gadgets and laptops.



Remember, on Wednesday night at around 11 pm, they had first attempted to break down my gate when I refused to open it. Why send six DCI officers at night to someone's house?

Was I a terrorist or a fugitive? Back at the cells, at around 10 pm on Thursday, my counsel came to report to me that the OCS had taken off at around 4 pm when he was asked to process me for cash bail.

He explained that he was under instructions that my case was "high profile" and could only be handled in Nairobi HQ or Regional DCI, Nairobi Area.



At around 3:32 am on Friday morning, I was hurriedly picked up from my cell and put in a double cabin vehicle with three unidentified DCI officers, who claimed they had been sent to transport me so I could be arraigned in Milimani Law Courts on Friday by 10 am.

On the way, they made a call to the DCI office to have my phone, witness statements, and other inventory sent to Nairobi. By that time, we had already reached Mai Mahiu. How was I supposed to appear in court when they had intentionally "forgotten" the evidence behind?



We arrived at the Nairobi Area DCI offices at 10:23 am. I was immediately taken to the office of the Deputy DCI, Mr. Justus Imaana HSC, who, like the CCIO in Kisii, asked me the same questions about the logins to an FB page bearing the name Donya Toto for Women Rep 2022.

It was an old page created back in 2017 that had several violations, making it difficult to change or update the name. I simply told him I was no longer the admin, and whatever they called malicious and abusive content published there, I had no recollection of it.



He later instructed that I be handed over to investigating officers Miss Amina and Mr. Mugambi to process me. They also started with the same old story—logins to the page, or I surrender the name of the person operating it.

They took my fingerprints, but before we could proceed with the statement, I requested to make a phone call to seek my counsel's guidance. They adamantly declined, citing that their phones were "out of bounds."



Finally, I gave a statement, but it was of no help, as I had no information to provide them. Thirty minutes later, the complainant, Kisii Woman Representative, barged into the room and started hurling insults at me.

She claimed I should surrender her page to her or else we would meet in court on Monday. She bragged about using money to get her way, reminding me that she is still the Woman Representative until 2027, and insinuated that "someone won’t be alive to keep posting insults" on her page, which has over 36,000 followers.



Later, I was taken to Capital Hill Police Station on Friday at around 5 pm and stayed locked up until Monday at 1 pm when I was picked up by Officer Mugambi and taken back to the DCI office.

Again, they started the same narrative: for me to "convince" whoever had the admin rights to the FB page to surrender them before I would be let go.

In short, it never happened because I had no control over whoever had the admin rights to the page.



Eventually, I was released on free bond—no cash bail—and never taken to court.

Was this just about the FB page? Why waste public resources taking me all the way to Nairobi if they had no case?

I later learned that the same Donya had submitted the names of 30 other people she wants the DCI to "teach a lesson," particularly those she feels know too much about the NGAAF heist, including Hon. Anthony Kibagendi, MP for Kitutu Chache South.



NGAAF Heist Part Two Loading Soonest. Sanity Must Be Achieved.



NB: She (Donya) had given explicit instructions that, once I was booked, Kamukunji Police Station was to be my home for the weekend, indicating that I should be put together with several chokoras at Kamukunji cells.

"However, someone decided I be taken to Capital Hill Police Station instead."













The Kenyan DAILY POST.