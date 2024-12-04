A disgruntled staff exposes the rot at Quickmart Supermarket Ruai Branch.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Another whistleblower has come forward to shed light on the troubling conditions that employees at QuickMart are forced to endure.

Despite Quickmart’s public image as a leading retailer, those on the inside know a different story, one where employees, especially those without connections, are subjected to arbitrary transfers, excessive pressure, and an unhealthy culture of favouritism.



Following our relentless coverage of the systemic abuse and exploitation at QuickMart supermarket chain, it’s become clear that the company is in full damage control mode, desperately trying to suppress the mounting complaints.



Instead of taking genuine action, QuickMart appears to be scrambling to silence its workers and downplay the scandal.



Reports reveal that multiple high-level meetings have been held involving CEO Peter Kang'iri and other members of the top management.



Various branch managers were also summoned this week in an attempt to address the scandals plaguing their branches in meetings that appear to be part of a larger effort to contain the growing backlash.



Among the latest to speak up is an employee who described the internal culture at Quickart as hostile and unjust.



Male employees report being transferred arbitrarily with little regard for their personal circumstances, while women are seemingly given preferential treatment and promotions.



The latest victim speaks about a specific manager at Ruai branch, who is said to be exceedingly arrogant and dismissive towards staff.



Workers claim that those who fail to engage with her are quickly reprimanded and her harsh treatment has led to the resignation of at least ten employees in just a few months.



Even minor mistakes or silence in response to her questions could result in being sent to the office for punitive action.



Latest reports also indicate that managerial positions, including high-level roles such as C.C. and A.C.C., are often awarded to women or those with connections to top management.



The company’s attempt to downplay the exposes through an internal memo, which offered employees a platform to voice their concerns, has been a massive failure.



Workers claim that the memo was nothing more than a corporate smokescreen designed to placate the situation rather than address the real issues at hand.



For many, the memo was a clear indication that Quickmart was more concerned with its public image than with the well-being of its staff.



Sources also indicate that sales at the supermarket chain are steadily declining as a consequence of the ongoing dissatisfaction among staff and customers alike.



As more employees come forward, the company’s facade of stability is slowly crumbling and the once-prominent retailer faces a crisis of trust that could take years to rebuild.



"Hi Nyakundi. About Quickmart. Mimi pia ni one of the staff. We are going through hell. Male staff transfers ni uende ama uache without any consideration no matter the location of transfer unless ni a lady of which mmekoroga na hujawahi nyima (VM) kasusuu wakiamua. Again, kuna Manager (Luo Lady) in Ruai Branch (Mali ya Wakubwa) so arrogant to staff and you don't respond back whenever she asks a question, as well as when you silence, unamdharau unatumwa kwa ofisi. Within 2 to 3 months, amekuwa huko, around 10 staff have left due to pressure. Ni kuamka na kutokuja that's all, opting to lose money for peace of mind.



Huyo naye alifanya mpaka mwenye alikuwa ameshikwa juu ya poor waste management of the company bure alifutwa kama mbwa. The trend imekuwa you be a lady, you get the managerial/C.C/A.C.C position, you be a Kikuyu who has a relative either (Steve Boro, Muindi, Susan, Dan, Muli, Humprey, Dan, Dave, George, Pinto... those are just but a few people).



Sisi kama watu wa agency (Pemawa, Specific na RMS), working hours ni 6 am to 5/6 pm (fresh). Line attendant 6:45 am to 6/7 pm, salary ni 15k, deductions hufanywa bila swali.

Payslip unatumiwa after the 18th ama hata inakosa ndio ushindwe kutrace pesa vizuri. Kwanza Specific Agent, ikiongozwa na Peter, Lucas, Aroon na HR. RMS wanalipa watu wao wa Fresh kushinda Agents wengine, lakini kuna mzee hapo akiwa njaa analetea tu staff 'Fake Safety boots' Ksh 2500 ndio apate pesa ya mafuta ya Corola take.

Falcon for the Loss control nayo ni ya kufinya wasichana staff wao na kuwakula pesa (Kevin Ndwati) sana sana huyu... pesa ni ya mafuta ya gari na kasusu ni ya transfer mzuri na cheo.

Falcon (Security) ikiongozwa na mtu anaitwa 'Musa' pia ni kasusuu tu kwa soldier wanawake. Sick off na off duty ukiomba italingana kama mnaelewana na manager, kama hakuna ni ukae kama siku umepata shida sio siku yako ya off.

QM staff pia mshahara inalingana na mwenye alikuleta ama gender 💔..."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.