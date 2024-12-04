Detectives nab 22,000 litres of ethanol concealed using construction blocks being ferried in a truck after conducting an intelligence-led operation and arrest two suspects (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Detectives in Nyahururu have seized 22,000L of suspected Ethanol being transported from the Malaba border towards Nairobi, in an operation that saw two suspects who were ferrying the illicit cargo arrested.

Acting on intelligence, the Nyahururu sub-county head of criminal investigations swiftly led a team of detectives to intercept a KCR 473G FAW truck freighting 88 drums (250L capacity) of ethanol, which were concealed using construction blocks.

Upon interception and subsequent seizure, detectives uncovered that the truck belonging to Transmic Company had been hired to ferry beans from the Malaba border to Nairobi through the Nakuru-Gilgil-Naivasha route, only to be diverted to the Nakuru-Nyahururu-Nyeri highway.

Victor Mutinda Kitavi (driver) and Dickson Wandera made unsuccessful attempts to flee after being flagged down and were taken into custody.

A multi-agency team comprising members of the sub-county security team and KRA South Rift officials have since documented the exhibits, which (alongside the suspects) have been taken over by the KRA team and escorted to the Nakuru KRA bonded warehouse for further legal processes.

