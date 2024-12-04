Whistleblower exposes toxic leadership at the Standard Media Group.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Struggling multi-media organization Standard Media Group is battling fresh allegations of workplace toxicity and mismanagement after a whistleblower came forward with claims of bullying, harassment, and questionable leadership practices allegedly orchestrated by senior officials in the company.

The source, who requested anonymity, accuses one specific figure in the Transformation Office of using underhanded tactics to secure her position, sidelining employees through manipulation and favouritism and fostering a toxic environment detrimental to staff morale.



"Hi Nyakundi. I wanted to share some things happening at Standard Media Group involving a lady called Charlene Kavulani and the Transformation Office.

How do I go about it? People have been victimized under her ruthless hands, and apparently, the new CEO seems unaware of her evil ways.



The Transformation Office's tenure ended in October, and the entire team left, including the Chief Transformation Officer, Mr. Mohammed.



However, because Charlene is a schemer, she manipulated HR to extend her contract until December.

Now, she is harassing and firing those who do not align with her switch-like actions, targeting anyone opposed to her behavior.



Charlene has now introduced herself as the Continuous Improvement Manager, supporting the CEO's office. She secured this role by bulldozing her way through, not undergoing any recruitment process.



Charlene has been fired from several companies, including Family Bank and Centum because she is a bully, vindictive, vengeful, manipulative, and scheming. She has no people skills and seems angry at those who outperform her.



She mistreats employees under her, and insults have become the norm. She is currently having an affair with Edwin Kwambai, whom she ensured got the position of Head of Radio after frustrating and harassing Thomas Japanni out of his job.

Anyone who was not on her side, such as Tanya Koech, Kizito Namulanda, Mwende Macharia, and Evans Alusa (to name a few), was declared redundant.



As employees who have been at Standard Group for more than a decade, we feel Charlene needs to leave and allow the new CEO to run the company. They came in as a transformation team but failed Standard miserably. Standard has become worse since they arrived, particularly under Charlene's reign.



Standard Group is facing financial challenges, and employees have not been paid for months. They do not need a toxic environment of witch hunts and bullying. Charlene has taken over the HR office through Sharon Tomeyan, whom she uses to harass staff with threats and dismissal.



We ask the Labor Department to investigate the criteria HR uses to fire staff. Interns under Charlene are harassed, insulted, bullied, and often seen crying in the corridors.



Standard Group does not need a person like Charlene Kavulani, especially now that they aim to transform. She needs to leave if the organization is to change.

Charlene uses what they introduced as "Cadence sessions" to harass, bully, and insult staff, leaving them feeling helpless. Many employees can attest to this woman’s toxic treatment at Standard Group.



Charlene parted ways with her husband, who reportedly faced similar bullying. Now, she is dating Edwin Kwambai, who is married to two wives.

Kwambai, known for dating several women at Standard Group, was promoted from Producer for Berur FM to GM Radio—an unheard-of leap in the history of media.

He has no qualifications for that role, and this promotion came after Anthony Ndiema refused to align with Charlene’s demands and was subsequently pushed out.



Joe Munene, who was the acting CEO, was also mistreated by Charlene. She manipulated the board into seeing Joe as incompetent, despite him being the best fit for the job.

Joe was often shouted at, discredited, and belittled in front of juniors. He has since quietly left the business.



Charlene has now entrenched herself around the new CEO, who believes she is competent.

What the new CEO doesn’t know is that Charlene will make her look clueless about Standard Group's workings, running the show as she did with Mohammed. Mohammed’s contract was not renewed, leaving Charlene as the sole survivor from the Transformation team."



The revelations come at a time when Standard Media Group is already grappling with financial challenges.



On Tuesday, former employees staged protests outside the company’s Mombasa Road offices demanding payment of overdue wages and benefits.



The protesters called out the media house for failing to honour their contracts.

