



Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - A coordinated scheme involving top government officials, including Joho, has allegedly targeted land with rich iron ore deposits in Nanyuki.

Reports suggest the operation seeks to acquire these lands from citizens at significantly undervalued prices, often through coercive tactics that leave rightful owners dispossessed.



Landowners face bureaucratic barriers, reportedly enforced by directives from higher authorities, that prevent them from accessing or utilizing their property. This systematic stripping of agency paves the way for private acquisition of the land.



Sources indicate the ultimate goal is to secure these properties for private ownership, enabling those involved to profit from lucrative government deals when mining begins.

The arrangement reportedly ensures that key individuals receive higher compensation from the Ministry of Mining compared to what landowners would earn if the land were reclaimed by the state.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.