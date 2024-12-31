MARAGA condemns the killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans in a bold message to President RUTO.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Former Chief Justice David Maraga has condemned President William Ruto’s administration over what he termed as bad governance and rising cases of abductions.

In his New Year message to Kenyans, Maraga urged Ruto to govern by the rule of law rather than through chest-thumping and abducting critics of his government.

Maraga further called for the immediate release of unlawfully detained youth and stressed the importance of upholding the constitution’s values of dignity and life.

"The killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans have put our institutions to a serious test. It demands a moral response.

"If we are truly a people sworn to the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen, then we must stand bold in the truth of our Constitution.

"I condemn the killings, torture, and abductions and call for the immediate release of the youth still held unlawfully. Our politics must never again be this heartless and uncaring," said Maraga.

The Chief Justice emeritus pointed to the 2010 Constitution as a beacon of hope and transformation, reminding Kenyans of the overwhelming mandate they gave to this vision.

"Fidelity to the Constitution is fundamental. It keeps us all grounded in our responsibility to build a just society," Maraga underscored.

