Respect those who voted for you, don’t call them stupid – GACHAGUA tells RUTO over cows’ vaccination plan





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of disrespecting the electorate that put him in power.

Speaking at Bahati Church in Ichamara, Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County, on Sunday, Gachagua criticized the President for insulting Kenyans who oppose controversial government policies.

“If nothing else, respect this community for their kindness towards you,” Gachagua said, adding, “You now have new friends, but your work is to take them to rallies to insult and lecture us, calling us stupid.”

The former Mathira MP singled out the President's remarks on cattle vaccination, which has faced opposition in some parts of the country.

He urged Ruto to listen to Kenyans’ views instead of dismissing them with derogatory comments.

“Wakitoa maoni yao, hakuna haja kuwatukana—skiza tu, hata kama hupendi,” Gachagua said. “Hakuna haja ya kusema ati wako na mapepo.

"When it comes to this issue of cattle, there’s no need to call people stupid, especially those who voted for you,” Gachagua said.

