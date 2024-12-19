We don’t trust RUTO with his vaccinations because he lies all the time - Kenya Veterinary Association drops a bombshell as they reject the planned animal vaccination





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - The Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has rejected the planned vaccination of livestock by the government of President William Ruto.

In a statement, KVA highlighted four risks warranting the postponement of the mass vaccination exercise while supporting efforts to control livestock diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

According to the veterinary association, FMD and PPR hinder international trade by causing trade restrictions, loss of market access, and damage to Kenya’s reputation as a reliable exporter of livestock and animal products. However, the association raised four dangers that could undermine the exercise.

“While appreciating these clarifications and the importance of a national vaccination campaign, we must also confront several residual issues which undermine this campaign from inception,” KVA stated.

The first danger cited by KVA is the credibility crisis currently facing the administration.

“This administration’s actions since it came to power have eroded any sense of public trust that Kenyans had in government institutions, making it hard for them to trust such government initiatives.”

“From supplying its own farmers with fake fertiliser to so many lies told as promises, it’s hard to blame Kenyans when they see conspiracies in such programmes,” the statement read in part.

KVA also highlighted the lack of public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement by the government.

Challenges stemming from devolution in veterinary services were identified as a key impediment to the mass vaccination of cattle.

KVA flagged the politicisation of the exercise as a red flag requiring urgent intervention.

“We strongly condemn attempts by some politicians to politicise the vaccination campaign. Such actions distract from the critical goal of controlling diseases and risk alienating livestock keepers, further jeopardising any programme’s success,” KVA stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST