Thugs caught on CCTV breaking into an apartment and stealing - Their faces were clearly captured (VIDEO).





Thursday, December 19, 2024 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment notorious burglars broke into a house and stole a TV, not knowing that they were being captured on CCTV.

In the video, the suspects are seen gaining access into the rented house and unplugging a TV that had been mounted on the wall.

They wrapped the stolen TV, put it in a paper bag, and walked out after accomplishing their mission.

The victim has circulated the footage on social media after reporting the theft incident to the police, hoping to catch the suspected burglars.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.