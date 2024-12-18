We are not done with you, we need more money – Treasury CS JOHN MBADI asks Kenyans for more tax ideas





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto, through the Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, has called on Kenyans to make suggestions for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, 2025/2026.

In a notice yesterday, Mbadi stated that the submissions could include revenue administration reforms and measures to support the growth of the manufacturing sector.

He added that people can also suggest measures to enhance macroeconomic stability and implementation of programs and projects by the current administration.

Kenyans were also advised to make recommendations on the tax laws that should be amended and that the recommendations should be supported by a clear justification for the proposal.

Mbadi explained that the call for submissions was in line with Articles 201 and 232(1)(d) of the Constitution and Section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, which require openness and accountability, including public participation in financial matters.

According to the CS, hard copies of the proposals should be submitted to the treasury offices, while the soft copies of the same should be sent through email submissions@treasury.go. ke no later than Friday, January 17, 2025.

The announcement comes three months after CS Mbadi officially launched the 2025/2026 budget preparation process for the medium term, where he explained the status of the budget-making process for the upcoming fiscal year and outlined new measures that have been recommended.

While addressing delegates at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), on September 16, Mbadi explained that the government would switch to zero-based budgeting.

Zero-based budgeting is a budgeting process that allocates funding based on program efficiency and necessity rather than budget history.

The Kenyan DAILY POST