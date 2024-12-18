We are not done with you, we need more money – Treasury CS JOHN MBADI asks Kenyans for more tax ideas

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto, through the Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, has called on Kenyans to make suggestions for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, 2025/2026.
In a notice yesterday, Mbadi
stated that the submissions could include revenue administration reforms and
measures to support the growth of the manufacturing sector.
He added that people can also
suggest measures to enhance macroeconomic stability and implementation of
programs and projects by the current administration.
Kenyans were also advised to
make recommendations on the tax laws that should be amended and that
the recommendations should be supported by a clear justification for the
proposal.
Mbadi explained that
the call for submissions was in line with Articles 201 and 232(1)(d) of
the Constitution and Section 35 of the Public Finance Management Act, which
require openness and accountability, including public participation in
financial matters.
According to the CS, hard copies
of the proposals should be submitted to the treasury offices, while the soft
copies of the same should be sent through email submissions@treasury.go.
The announcement comes three
months after CS Mbadi officially launched the 2025/2026 budget preparation
process for the medium term, where he explained the status of the budget-making
process for the upcoming fiscal year and outlined new measures that have been
recommended.
While addressing delegates at the
Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), on September 16, Mbadi
explained that the government would switch to zero-based budgeting.
Zero-based budgeting is a
budgeting process that allocates funding based on program efficiency and
necessity rather than budget history.
