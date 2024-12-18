RAILA in shock as RUTO moves to punish anyone who would obstruct the swearing-in of the president-elect ahead of 2027 – Look! What does he know that we don’t?









Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – President William Ruto is not leaving anything to chance ahead of the 2027 General Election.





This is after he moved to make it impossible for anyone to block the assumption of office by the president-elect following the Cabinet's approval of the Assumption of Office of President and Transition of Executive Authority Bill, 2024.





In a statement, the Presidential Communication Service (PCS) announced that the bill seeks to address existing gaps and facilitate smoother, more coordinated presidential transitions in Kenya.





The proposed law merges the procedures for both the President-elect’s assumption of office and the transfer of executive authority into a single comprehensive legislative framework.





Now set to be reviewed by Parliament, the bill introduces a unified set of regulations covering the transition process.





One key aspect of the bill is the introduction of stricter penalties for state and public officers who impede the transition process, with fines of up to KSh10 million, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.





Additionally, the bill ensures that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect will receive security provisions on par with those of the sitting President and Deputy President.





To address unforeseen situations, such as the outgoing President’s inability to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the bill clarifies that the handover of instruments of power can be omitted without invalidating the swearing-in process.





The law also guarantees continuity in government operations by allowing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to remain in office until the new administration makes appointments.





The Kenyan DAILY POST