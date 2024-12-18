Meru MCAs are not a happy lot after Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZI was ranked among top-performing governors – Look!





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Meru County Assembly members (MCAs) are up in arms over Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s latest ranking where she emerged among the top performers.

Speaking during a visit to the Marimba Primary School, the MCAs put the controller of budget on notice for approving budgets for nonexistent projects and ranking Mwangaza among the best-performing governors.

They stressed that the recent polls and reports placing Governor Mwangaza among the best-performing in the country were skewed.

They gave the example of the Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) section of the Marimba Primary School, a project that had been deemed complete and operational but none of it was observed during their visit.

“The former governor Kawira Mwangaza is lying to people by documenting that this project has been completed and paid for,” one of the MCAs stated.

The chair of the education committee of the County Assembly on his part, revealed that the area MCA had allocated Ksh1.2 million to build the classroom but there was nothing to show for it.

“We are putting the controller of budget on notice. I don’t know if she is receiving bribes from the governor or what is going on because she has ranked her at position two in allocating county revenue but there are no such projects here,” he stated.

He went on to add that most of the 777 schools in the county were in the same state and that they would be summoning the chief officer of education to explain the expenses.

To curb this from happening again, they announced that they would be visiting all projects by Kawira Mwangaza to ensure none of them were incomplete and signed off as paid for.

The Kenyan DAILY POST