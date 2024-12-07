We are living very dangerously - MOSES KURIA now supports Judge LENAOLA’s criticism of RUTO’s Gov’t as he gives IEBC only 7 days to do this





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has advised the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel to begin advertising the commissioner positions immediately.

In a statement yesterday, Kuria concurred with Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola, who questioned how the country could operate without the IEBC Commissioners.

While acknowledging Justice Lenaola’s sentiments, Kuria urged the IEBC selection panel to commence recruitment by Friday, December 13.

According to the government advisor, the delays in the appointment of the IEBC Commissioners pose a huge threat to the country.

“I urge the other members to meet on Monday and kick off the process of advertising for IEBC Commissioners by Friday, December 13. We are living dangerously without an electoral body,” Kuria said.

On Friday, Justice Isaac Lenaola criticised the government and the opposition leaders for failing to appoint the IEBC Commissioners hardly two years into the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the Regional Conference on the use of artificial intelligence, Lenaola also hit out at members of Parliament for ignoring the constitution of the electoral body while passing other laws.

The Supreme Court judge further questioned the duration the commissioners would have to prepare for the next general elections, adding that such issues must not hold the country hostage.

