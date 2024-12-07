MOSES KURIA now tells KALONZO to shut up after exposing RUTO’s interference with IEBC so he can stick to power

Sunday, December 8, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has told off Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
This follows Wiper infighting
with other Azimio parties on who should be on the IEBC selection committee.
Speaking yesterday, Kuria told
Kalonzo to shut up because he is a nonentity as far as reconstituting the IEBC
is concerned.
Kuria stated that the selection
of the commissioners would continue without the participation of Kalonzo’s
party.
According to him, there were
adequate members to begin the process of constituting the electoral body.
“Even without the Wiper Party
representative at the IEBC selection panel, I agree with Justice Lenaola. The Panel
is Quorate,” Kuria stated.
Kuria’s statement comes
after Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola questioned how the country could
operate without the IEBC Commissioners in place.
While acknowledging Justice
Lenaola’s sentiments, Kuria urged the IEBC selection panel to commence recruitment by Friday, December 13.
According to the government
advisor, the delays in the appointment of the IEBC Commissioners pose a huge
threat to the country.
“I urge the other members to
meet on Monday and kick off the process of advertising for IEBC Commissioners
by Friday, December 13. We are living dangerously without an electoral body,”
Kuria said.
