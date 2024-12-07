Mt Kenya MPs will abandon RUTO en masse after IEBC is reconstituted – GACHAGUA's ally predicts an exodus from UDA





Sunday, December 8, 2024 - A close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said Mount Kenya Members of Parliament are planning to abandon President William Ruto once the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is reconstituted.

Kenyans have been pressurizing President William Ruto to reconstitute a new IEBC in preparation for the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Kiambu County Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa said MPs who are on Ruto’s side will soon leave and join the opposition once IEBC is reconstituted.

Thang’wa further hinted that Rigathi Gachagua was crafting another political outfit to replace the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the mountain.

According to the senator, once the new political party is formed, most leaders elected in Mt Kenya would swarm to align with the electorate.

Thang'wa foresaw an event in which those elected under UDA would resign en masse and seek a fresh mandate under the new outfit, which he said would be all-inclusive and sensitive to the people's needs.

“Anyone ignoring Mt Kenya with its electorate is ignorant...if the president believes in himself, let him reconstitute the IEBC.

"He will see many MPs resigning from UDA and seek fresh mandate using a different party that listens to the public," said Thang'wa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST