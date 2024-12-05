Watch video of a rogue DCI officer assaulting Citizen TV journalist AGNES OLOO and threatening to confiscate her camera while in the line of duty.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - A rogue officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was captured on camera assaulting Citizen TV journalist Agnes Oloo outside DCI headquarters.

The plain-clothed DCI officer confronted the journalist and ordered her to switch off her camera, leading to an altercation.

He was seen trying to grab the camera from her and threatening to break it.

Agnes was reporting live when the incident happened.

Her colleague Ayub Abdikadir shared the video on his X account and condemned the harassment of journalists by DCI officers.

“This outright harassment, intimidation, and obstruction of Journalists by @DCI_Kenya should be condemned and denounced. This is a DCI official attempting to confiscate the camera of my colleague Agnes Oloo,” he tweeted.

Watch video of the DCI officer roughing up the Citizen TV journalist.

This outright harassment, intimidation, and obstruction of Journalists by @DCI_Kenya should be condemned and denounced. This is a DCI official attempting to confiscate the camera of my colleague Agnes Oloo. @KenyaEditors @fidakenya @citizentvkenya. pic.twitter.com/EZOIvxZbOC — Ayub Sh Abdikadir (@AyubAbdikadir) December 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.