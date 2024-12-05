This rogue DCI Officer was caught on camera harassing a Citizen TV journalist in broad daylight (VIDEO)





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - A video has emerged of a rogue Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer harassing a Citizen TV journalist in broad daylight.

The harassment occurred on Thursday along Kiambu Road when Kiambu County Senator Karungo wa Thang'wa appeared at the DCI headquarters after being summoned over last week’s chaos in Limuru.

Here is the video that will indict President William Ruto’s government and rogue DCI officers

This outright harassment, intimidation, and obstruction of Journalists by @DCI_Kenya should be condemned and denounced. This is a DCI official attempting to confiscate the camera of my colleague Agnes Oloo. @KenyaEditors @fidakenya @citizentvkenya. pic.twitter.com/EZOIvxZbOC — Ayub Sh Abdikadir (@AyubAbdikadir) December 5, 2024

