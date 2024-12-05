Drama as Nyeri residents chase away police officers who were trying to disrupt a rally organized by GACHAGUA’s ally (VIDEO)





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - National Police Service officers faced embarrassment in Nyeri Town on Wednesday after locals chased them away while they tried to disrupt a rally organized by Kiambu County Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Karungo was summoned to appear before Nyeri DCI offices over last week's burial chaos in Limuru where he and Gachagua were stoned by goons.

According to a local TV station, police arrived at the scene to stop the political rally, but the agitated crowd chased them away.

"I come from Kiambu, and we are in Nyeri. We don't understand why they summoned us here. Then, after we got here, they told us that we had to go back to Nairobi," Karungo said.

The standoff in the area sparked residents to chant anti-Ruto slogans, voicing their frustration with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Here is the video of Nyeri county residents chasing police officers while chanting ‘Ruto must go’

''Ruto Must Go'' Chants in Nyeri Town as residents chase away the police. pic.twitter.com/TtFtpb6uTK — Lion of the Mountain (@BrianMPeter) December 4, 2024

