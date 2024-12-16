Watch the moment popular Akorino singer MARTIN WA JANET was chased away from an entertainment joint by angry Kikuyus for denying GACHAGUA a microphone during his peace concert (VIDEO).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Renowned Akorino singer Martin Wa Janet was forced to scamper to safety after he was confronted by supporters of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at an entertainment joint and almost beaten up, weeks after he denied Gachagua a microphone during his peace concert at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a County.

In the video, rowdy revelers believed to be Gachagua’s supporters are seen confronting the singer before chasing him away from the entertainment joint.

“Enda(Go)” while labeling him a traitor.

Martin Wa Janet is among the popular Kikuyu artists being funded by the state to organize peace concerts to popularize President William Ruto and his Deputy, Kithure Kindiki, in the Mt Kenya region.

When Gachagua gatecrashed Wa Janet’s peace concert in Murang’a last month, he switched off the sound system to try and prevent the former DP from addressing the crowd.

However, Gachagua managed to address the mammoth crowd amid protests from Wa Janet, who accused him of attending his event uninvited.

Watch the video of the singer being chased away from an entertainment joint.

