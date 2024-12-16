Did FLORENCE lie to the media that her estranged lover ELIAS NJERU stabbed her 18 times? - Her latest Tiktok videos after being discharged leave tongues wagging! Fear women (Watch).





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Nakuru-based businesswoman Florence Kamau is back on Tiktok after being discharged from hospital.

Florence came into the limelight a few weeks ago after she alleged that her estranged lover Elias Njeru stabbed her 18 times following a domestic dispute.

The alleged assault incident sparked public outrage, forcing Elias to surrender to the police.

However, CCTV footage showing what led to the altercation saved Elias after it was established that Florence provoked him while heavily intoxicated and almost ran over him with a car.

Florence’s latest videos on Tiktok have left social media users wondering whether she wanted to fix Elias when she claimed that he stabbed her 18 times after the media interviewed her from her hospital bed.

She only sustained injuries on one of her hands.

It is alleged that the injuries were self-inflicted when Elias tried to snatch a knife she was holding when they had an altercation.

Watch her latest TikTok videos and be the judge.

Latest TikTok Videos of FLORENCE, the lady who claimed her estranged lover Elias Njeru stabbed her 18 times leave tongues wagging. pic.twitter.com/08F4lNwxbH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 16, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.