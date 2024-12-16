GACHAGUA orders NDINDI NYORO to state whether he is with RUTO or with him – We don’t want a fence-sitter!





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro to state whether he is with him or with President William Ruto.

Nyoro has remained silent since the debate on Gachagua's impeachment in the National Assembly and did not vote when MPs decided to send the former deputy president home.

The Kiharu MP has also not commented on Gachagua's impeachment, prompting the former DP to urge him to clarify his position and stop being a fence-sitter.

“I want to urge Ndindi Nyoro to tell the good people of Kiharu constituency whether he is with his people or he is with the traitor,’ Gachagua told Inooro TV during an interview on Sunday.

At the same time, Gachagua termed all Mt Kenya region MPs and senators who supported his impeachment as traitors and urged the electorate to send them home in 2027 for going against the community’s stand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST