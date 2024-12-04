Watch JOSE MOURINHO aggressively grab his assistant manager away from goal celebrations to the bench (VIDEO)







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Fenerbahce coach, Jose Mourinho aggressively dragged his assistant manager away from celebrating with their players after a late goal saw them secure a 3-1 victory on Monday evening, December 2.

The Portuguese manager went viral when he stepped in to remind his assistant of his responsibilities following Rodrigo Becao's 78th-minute strike against Gaziantep.

As Becao joined others celebrating in front of the dugout, Mourinho's assistant, Zeki Murat Gole, attempted to jump into the group only to be dragged back to the technical area by Mourinho.

The Portuguese chief wasn't messing around as he grabbed the hood of Gole's jacket and pulled him by the neck away from the players and back to his side before going on to issue instructions.

It was gathered that Mourinho had wanted to make a defensive change after Becao's strike re-established Fenerbahce's lead and was annoyed that his assistant wasn't immediately available to begin going through tactics.

He later made the substitution with defender Mert Muldur coming on to replace former Southampton star Dusan Tadic with just 10 minutes remaining in the league clash.