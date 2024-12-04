Defiant Crystal Palace captain, MARC GUEHI ignores FA warning, writes “Jesus loves you” on new LGBT rainbow armband (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Crystal Palace captain, Marc Guéhi, has ignored the warning from the Football Association after writing another “Jesus loves you” LGBT rainbow armband during a match against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, December 3.

The Palace skipper had been reprimanded for displaying a similar message against Newcastle on Saturday, though Ipswich’s Muslim captain Sam Morsy was excused from wearing the armband on religious grounds.

Despite the warning, he repeated the gesture against Ipswich, adding a heart symbol instead of the word “love.”

Last night, the father of England star, Marc Guehi slammed the FA after his son was reprimanded for writing 'I love Jesus' on his LGBT captain's armband.

The Church minister accused the FA of double standards after a Muslim player who refused to wear the armband was not punished and claimed they are pandering to the demands of the LGBT community over Christians.

John Guéhi told MailOnline: 'I am saying did he offend anyone? I don't think so. I do believe in what the Bible says, Jesus loves everyone, and, in my opinion, Marc did not offend anyone with what he wrote.

'Jesus loved everyone therefore by saying 'I love Jesus' on his armband I really don't see what is offensive and what the problem is.

'If you look at what the LGBT community are doing, they are trying to impose on others what they believe in, it's belief against belief, but at the end of the day everyone has the right to an opinion.

'But if that opinion's aim is to offend you then there is a problem but if my opinion is just to express what I feel then I think that is fine and I don't think what Marc wrote on that armband is offensive.

'He is talking about him, he loves Jesus and like I said he didn't refuse to wear that armband, like Morsy, people should pay more attention to the person who refused to wear it.

'Marc said 'Yes' and did the right thing by wearing it but people are having a go at him for what he wrote, he accepted to wear the armband, he was just trying to balance the message.

'He was saying' You gave me the armband, as a Christian I don't believe in your cause, but I will put it on' but Morsy didn't put it on because he said it was against his religion but more seems to be being said about Marc than him.

'We are so thick skinned in this country, God is everywhere in this country, and I know things change because of different beliefs but it is still a Christian country. Therefore, I don't see what is offensive.

'He is a devout Christian; the son of a church minister and he accepted to put the arm band on to welcome everyone in football but the problem we have now is that players are being used as spokespeople now.'

And he blasted the decision to reprimand his son, saying: 'The FA are happy for the crowd to sing God Save The King when England plays which mentions God and religion.

'And they are happy to have the religious hymn Abide With Me during the cup final and yet they have a go at my son for expressing his beliefs.

Where is the sense in that? What exactly has he done wrong?

'This country is a Christian country, and we are reminded of that when we go into public building that have the royal court of arms which has the words Dieu et mon droit (God and my right).

'I back my son for what he did, he's my son and of course I stand with him. I don't see anything wrong in the message that was on his armband, do you? I haven't had a chance to speak with him yet about it.

'I am a church minister and a devout Christian and so is Marc, he didn't refuse to wear the rainbow arm band so where is the problem? Morsy refused to wear the armband, but my son didn't, he wore it.

'I don't know fully what's going on because I haven't spoken to Marc and so we don't know but I don't think it's fair he should be singled out just for showing his religious beliefs.'

Mr Guehi added:' Like I said I am a church minister, and I will always support my son in whatever he does. I had to drive him all over the country when he started playing football and I will always support him.'